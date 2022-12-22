Editor: Because the Kari Lake court case against Maricopa County, AZ accusing illegal election corruption has now been accepted by the Court of Arizona for adjudication on the basis of malicious criminal intent to defraud, certain County and State election officials may end up behind bars in Arizona if Kari Lake wins her case. If Kari Lake’s case is proven, and won in Court, that criminal malice was involved in the 2022 Maricopa County election the Court will undoubtedly set it aside and order a new election. Those who can then be charged with criminal intent to corrupt the original Maricopa County election may then be prosecuted, and if found guilty could end up behind bars in Arizona. “And with Justice for all.”
Bruce Warner
