Editor: I believe Nancy Pelosi when she said, “You must pass the Bill before you can see what is in the Bill”, and when she said, “President Trump is an impostor president”, and when she said, “There is nothing political about the Democrats impeaching President Trump”, and when she said, “President Trump is a threat to civilization”, and when she said, “I don’t hate anybody”. I also believe in Santa Claus. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Since we are discussing Christmas don't forget to hate refugees as you set-up your nativity scene that celebrates a Middle Eastern couple desperately searching for shelter in a country not their own.
"Bruce" can always be counted on for a good dose of the "truth". Merry Christmas and Happy New Year as well!
Since we are talking about “believing, why not look at the lying, draft-dodging, low-life, scum’s claims –
1) He promised Mexico would pay for the wall, but now wants to saddle the American taxpayers with an expensive (well over $5 billion) ego edifice that will solve nothing, outside of proving yet again that walls don’t work. .
2) He promised he would replace the ACA – called Obamacare by the intellectually stunted - and it would cost us less and cover more people. However insurance companies are telling us with the abandonment of the individual mandate, rates are already increasing by 30% to 40% per year and will cover fewer people.
3) He promised he would release his taxes after he took office. He has yet to release them and is suing Congress to prevent the American people seeing the truth. What is he hiding?
4) He promised he would solve our trade deficit. After launching his trade wars, our trade deficit has surged to an all time high.
5) He promised he would solve the budget deficit. Instead it has already doubled under his so-called leadership.
6) He promised us a better deal with Iran. But under the "new Trump deal" Iran can pursue nukes TODAY. And now he is lying (no surprise there) in hopes of leading us into war.
Classic Bruce. How about when she said. "I pray for the President everyday". 🤭
Oh. Lil rovR really believes he will tell us all about it around 3am
JVW - [thumbup]
