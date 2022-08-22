Editor: Every dictator has his own personal secret police force, i.e. Royal Guard, to protect him from his subjects, and to do the nefarious deeds that he wants done against them. The newly hired IRS agents will be made into 87,000 trained killers according to the requirement of employment to be willing to use deadly force in the performance of their assigned duties. Just as the FBI and the DOJ have already been politically corrupted, the 87,000 new IRS agents will become the armed secret police force of the new (IRS) Internal Royal Service. Does this seem reminiscent of something that happened in Germany in the 1930s or is it just my imagination?
