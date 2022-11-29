Editor: Julius Caesar had Marcus Brutus , and Donald Trump had Mike Pence, and Jesus Christ had Judas Iscariot, and Arizona has the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors!
Bruce Warner
Thank you for reading!
The Arizona Governor’s office reminds us that the state added some buffer room to …
The world of retail selling is topsy-turvy these days, with hardly a week passing …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.