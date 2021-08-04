Editor: On July 31, it was reported in the New York Times and on TV that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has now revealed that those people who have been fully vaccinated are still capable of spreading the covid virus to unvaccinated people in the same manner that “Typhoid Mary” spread deadly Typhoid Fever to others without herself having symptoms of Typhoid Fever. She was unknowingly immuned to Typhoid Fever, and therefore had no symptoms of the disease. Likewise, those who have been vaccinated for the covid virus and show no symptoms of it can be positive carriers of the virus and may unknowingly spread it to others who have not been vaccinated.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Bruce - [thumbup] Yep, but sadly the anti-vaxer morons won't believe you. On the up karma will take care of the fools. [thumbup]
