Editor: The totalitarian government of Germany during the 1930’s divided its population into two distinct groups. The desirable group agreed with and submitted themselves to the government issued mandates. The undesirable group disagreed with and would not submit themselves to the government issued mandates.
Over a period of a time, during the 1930s, the totalitarian German government began a program of intolerance towards the non-submissive group of its citizens. That is when the concentration camps were implemented to concentrate the noncompliant group of its citizens away from the compliant group.
The United States Government is now in the process of implementing a program of dividing the population of the U.S. into two distinct groups. The desirable group agree with and submit themselves to the government issued mandate to become vaccinated . The undesirable group disagree with, and will not submit themselves to the government issued mandate to become vaccinated. The government of the U.S. has already begun a program of intolerance towards the non-submissive group of its citizens who reject the vaccine. Those who refuse to comply with the government issued mandate to be vaccinated will lose their jobs, and also not be allowed to apply for unemployment benefits because it is a government controlled program. Can the concentration camps be in the near future?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Comparing the need for public health concern with Nazi Germany is more of the usual trash spewed by Bruce and the other fools who find vaccination against a pandemic, that is killing thousands of Americans daily, to be an interference with their "rights" is beyond ridiculous and for the THN to allow such garbage to be posted is doing a major disservice to our community. Such swill is dangerous.
