Editor: My college economics professor explained the difference between capitalism versus socialism this way: Under a capitalist system everyone has an equal opportunity for success, but each individual’s outcome of success depends on the individual’s endeavors which determine his level of success.
Under a socialist system everyone has an equal outcome of success no matter what the level of the individual’s endeavors are.
It’s like going to a capitalist restaurant that has a wide variety of menu items to choose from varying in price from less expensive to more expensive as opposed to going to a socialist restaurant that has but one item on the menu at only one price, which is bean soup.
The only menu choice you have to make is which variety of bean soup you prefer to order.
That is exactly why socialism has never successfully worked anywhere it has ever been tried.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
