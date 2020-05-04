Editor: The Japanese unprovoked sneak attack on Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941, killed less than 3,000 Americans. The Chinese unprovoked sneak attack on the USA with the coronavirus this year has already killed more than 70,000 Americans in only the first four months, and it is not over by a damn sight! By the time this contagious pandemic attack is over, or at least under control, there will be in the neighborhood of one million American casualties. The U.S. is now in an undeclared war with China. Be sure to buy only ‘Made in America’ products. Do not support the enemy’s war effort against the U.S.A.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
