Editor: We are watching the fundamental transformation of America, that Obama promised, happening right before our very eyes. Our traditional American culture is being systematically transformed and destroyed. Our American flag is being disrespected, our national anthem is being denigrated, our historical monuments are being torn down, our big city police departments are being de-funded or otherwise neutralized, etc. America has come to a defining fork in the road. America must now make a choice of which future we want to live in. The upcoming November elections will determine our future for years to come. Either we will choose to vote for the political party that will achieve the fundamental transformation of America that they seek , or we will choose to vote for the political party that will uphold our traditional American culture. Your choice, America !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
