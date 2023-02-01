Editor: It has been recently reported, on the national news, that the State of California is the number one State in the Nation for losing population to other states.
California is now considering collecting a State enforced tax upon its citizens moving out of the State. Would that not be the equivalent of the State of California holding its citizens hostage for ransom? What in the world has California become ? Whatever it is, I hope it stays in California!
