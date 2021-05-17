Editor: All federal election results should be audited for the very same reason that all federally chartered banks are now audited. Audits reveal discrepancies which are then corrected. Election ballot totals should be as secure as bank deposit balances.
By auditing all federal elections the integrity of our elections and security of our vote would be as trustworthy and accurate as the integrity of our banks and the security of our account balances. We should be able to trust our elections with our votes just as much as we trust our banks with our money. What is wrong with that ?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Let's take a look at the audits latest news -
Three weeks into the Arizona Senate's stupid “audit” of the 2020 election one potential winner seems to be emerging, regardless of any count: Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based scam company run by a supporter of the twice-impeached, lying, crook being paid to lead the analysis of the votes in populous Maricopa County.
Numerous idiot private fundraisers have boasted that they're funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to the effort led by the phony consulting firm, a company not known for election, or any other kind of, auditing. But there's little or no scrutiny on where that money is going or how it's being used.
A review of state records shows no contractual provisions or safeguards controlling how much money Cyber Ninjas can accept from private contributors, how it can be spent, or even whether it needs to account to the Senate for those funds.
In fact, the Senate's spokesman for the audit acknowledged that the Senate isn't exercising any oversight or control over Cyber Ninjas' use of the funds, which are expected to support the auditing efforts. The way the funding for the work is structured appears to skirt state transparency laws.
Meanwhile, with few restrictions on the scope of its work, Cyber Ninjas, which presents itself as primarily focused on application security, has dived into baseless conspiracy theories, such as putting ballots under UV lights in search of “watermarks”, checking for “folds” in the ballots and the latest idioiy looking for “bamboo fibers” in the paper used for the ballots. This latest bit of ignorance stems from a wild-ass conspiracy theory that the Chinese – or someosn in SE Asia – flew 40,000 ballots to phoenix and “stuffed them in the boxes.”
Along the way, the fake auditing firm made huge mistakes in the way election audits are conducted, such as providing workers with blue-ink pens that can alter how tabulators read ballots; security lapses that allowed people access to what should have been secure areas before the audit began; allowing a former lawmaker who appeared on the ballot to be involved in verifying them; and planning door-to-door canvassing of voters before told the fake firm such a move would violate federal laws against voter intimidation.
The GOP-controlled Arizona Senate allocated $150,000 to the audit, one third paid up front. But that money was expected to cover just a fraction of the work. Now, as state officials project that the audit will continue into the summer, with just 500,000 of the 2.1 million ballots hand-counted to date, the costs keep climbing.
To fuel that effort, Ken Bennett, the Senate's audit liaison, Fann and others have welcomed private donations. And Trump supporters and conspiracy theorists have jumped in, publicly stumping for funds and claiming to have funneled more than $1.6 million to the audit, while offering scant information about where that money is flowing.
Having the audit funded by "undisclosed private money, especially from people who back conspiracy theories about the conduct of the 2020 election, is extremely worrisome," said Rick Hasen, author of "Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust and the Threat to American Democracy." "It suggests those people are funding this because they want to see a particular result."
TWO PRIOR PUBLICLY-FUNDED AUDITS OF MARICOPA COUNTY BALLOTS AND ELECTION MACHINERY USED IN THE NOVEMBER ELECTION FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF WIDESPREAD FRAUD OR VOTING IRREGULARITIES. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WON ARIZONA BY 10,457 VOTES, HIS NARROWEST MARGIN OF THE STATES HE WON.
On 5 May, Fann said first that the audit is "not about overturning the election;" then, a minute later, added, "I think we're going to find some irregularities, that it's going to say... 'yeah, there's this many dead people that may have voted, or this many people that voted that don't live here anymore.' We're going to find those. We know those exist."
