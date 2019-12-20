Editor: Have you noticed what has been conspicuously missing from every single one of the previous Democrat Presidential Debate stages? The next Democrat presidential debate is scheduled to be televised on Monday evening, Jan. 13, 2020.
I will bet anyone who is foolish enough to bet against me that what has been conspicuously missing from every single previous Democrat presidential debate stage will also be absent from the next Democrat Presidential Debate stage. What is it that is conspicuously missing, you ask? It is the American flag. Old Glory, the Stars and Stripes, is what is conspicuously missing!
The Democrats are making a statement about their American patriotism or lack thereof! I , for one, am completely disgusted with their lack of even a pretense of American patriotism. They have shown their true colors and their colors are not Red, White, and Blue.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
