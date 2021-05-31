Editor: The critical race theory is a complete racist hoax now being perpetrated on America by the liberal left and the Biden Administration. The CRT promotes the false racist belief that if you are born a black person in America you are automatically a disadvantaged and oppressed victim of the privileged White people of America. They contend that being born white is automatically white privilege. According to the CRT, white people are the oppressors and black people are oppressed victims of white people in America. To rectify this situation the proponents of CRT propose that financial reparations be paid to black people by the white people because black people were once enslaved by the Southern Democrat plantation owners more than 150 years ago. Reparations is when white people who never owned slaves pay financial compensation to black people who were never slaves. I propose that Barack Obama be made the”poster boy” for critical race theory. He came from being a community organizer in Chicago to being elected as the first black president of the United States of America for two terms. It has been recently reported, in the media, that he now has a net worth of approximately $70 million dollars (according to Yahoo Finance). He is a perfect example of white oppression of the oppressed black people in America. I am now feeling a little oppressed myself. How about you?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Well said, Bruce. We all need to speak out against CRT.
Bruce, very nice as usual and spot on. They are playing the race card at every turn. Even some ignorant white people are saying all white people are racist. Then they'll defend "Beetlejuice", the Chicago Mayor, of not being racist.
On a funny note I saw a t-shirt while out this weekend. It read, White Male - Oppressor with a Suppressor
Talk about a racist rant!
