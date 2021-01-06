Editor: America’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ is coming next week on Wednesday January 6, 2021 when a joint-session of the U.S. Congress is convened to consider the integrity of the 2020 Presidential Election. There will be two hours allocated, in both the Senate and the House, for each of the six states in contention to produce testimony and evidence of election fraud. That is twelve hours in the U.S. Senate as well as twelve hours in the U.S. House of Representatives for a combined total of twenty-four hours of evidentiary hearings of fraud before the U.S. Congress. At the conclusion of these public proceedings, which will be broadcast on C-Span, the decision will be made whether to accept the Republican or the Democrat slate of electors. The real jury to witness these hearings are We the People of the United States when we will clearly see how the U.S. Presidential Election of 2020 was really run. The ‘Day of Reckoning’ is coming to America.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
