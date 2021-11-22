Editor: The United States of America now has its very own Democrat internment camp in the U.S. Capitol of Washington , D.C.
The definition of ‘interment’ is “The state of being confined as a prisoner for political reasons.”
Internment camps for political prisoners were unheard of in the United States until the Democrats recently took over control of the U.S. government. Only countries like Russia, China, Cuba, and NAZI Germany had internment camps for political prisoners who were in opposition to their current government.
What has become of the United States of America that I knew , and loved and grew up in.
I am eighty years old , and I never imagined such a thing could ever happen in this country in my lifetime.
Where does it go from here ?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Right on Bruce! Hopefully, with more politician Patriots like Paul Gosar this communism can be stopped.
