Editor: The city of Denver, Colorado has announced a new program to pay the homeless $1,000 per month to provide them with their needs. This is also the solution to the homeless problem in Arizona. Every city in Arizona, with a homeless problem, should purchase a one-way bus ticket to relocate to Denver, Colorado for each of their homeless persons. Homeless problem solved.
Bruce Warner
