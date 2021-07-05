Editor: Today the United States is divided just like the American Colonies were divided in 1776. The division then was between the Revolutionary Patriots who wanted to break away from British rule, and the Tories who were loyalists to the King of England and therefore wanted to remain under British rule.
Today the division in the United States is between the Republican conservatives who want to preserve our Constitutional republic which has worked for 245 years, and the Democrat Marxists who want to “fundamentally transform” our current system of government into a Socialist Collective State.
The battle lines are drawn today just as they were in 1776. Which side will win this battle will be determined in the near future. The one thing that is certain is that everyone will ultimately have to choose a side just as everyone was forced to choose a side in 1776. Choose wisely !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Oh look, another fool who doesn't know what a "Marxist" is and yet supports the Republican Fascists.
