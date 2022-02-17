Editor: This is my response to those who are proposing that a tax be placed on guns, other than the sales tax at the time of purchase, I say this : When a tax is placed on something it usually results in a reduction of whatever the tax is placed upon. Would those who propose that a tax be placed on guns, because they say a gun is a tool, also be in favor of placing a tax on a hammer because it’s a carpenter’s tool ? In keeping with that line of thinking I would be in favor of a tax being placed on Democrats which would have the desired effect of fewer of them.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
