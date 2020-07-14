Editor: Adolf Hitler was elected President of Germany in 1934 by a ninety-percent majority of the German voters. The only thing that President Obama ever said that I agreed with was, “Elections have consequences.” The election of Adolf Hitler to be President of Germany in 1934 had long-lasting worldwide consequences to say the least. I believe that the up-coming presidential election of the United States on Nov. 3 will also have long-lasting worldwide consequences. If those who are now rioting, looting, and burning private and public property to cause civil unrest and chaos succeed in affecting the outcome of the upcoming Presidential election in their favor; then there will be a promised “Fundamental transformation of America” the likes of which we have not seen before except in Germany from 1934 through 1945. Cast your votes carefully, America! You are choosing your future.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
