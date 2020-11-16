Editor: The presidential election is like baking a cake. Everyone knows that there was fraud , to some degree, involved in the results of the presidential election, but they disagree about how much fraud is acceptable before the entire election is declared invalid. Think of the election like baking a cake. If somehow fecal material should get into the cake batter, and is baked into the cake, does the question become how much is acceptable before the whole cake gets thrown out? It is impossible to remove the contaminants from either a cake or a presidential election, therefore both should be entirely thrown out. I, for one, prefer both without contamination.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Sorry, Brucie, but Typhoid Donnie lost - period. He is a LOSER today, tomorrow, next week, next month and for time and all eternity. Once again the American people did not vote for him, only this time we made damn sure it would stick!
