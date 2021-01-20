Editor: I will never vote or contribute to a political party or to a political campaign ever again until the election laws are reformed so that elections cannot ever be stolen again. The election law reforms must include both a registered voter photo identification card, and only in-person voting using paper ballots only.
The only accepted mail-in ballots would be from voters who cannot physically visit a voting station, and they must include a valid affidavit signed by their doctor.
All ballots must be cast or received on or before the closing of polls on election day. All ballots received thereafter are in valid. There must be around-the-clock strict security and strict enforcement of the election by both parties.
There cannot be electronic voting machines because the outcome can be manipulated just like the electronic slot machines in Las Vegas.
Until these voting reforms are implemented the winner of future elections will be determined before the first vote is cast on election day just as it was in the 2020 Presidential Election .
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.