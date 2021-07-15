Editor: For all practical purposes all 50 states are now border states with Mexico because of the Biden Administration’s illegal southern border immigration policies. After the hundreds of thousands of immigrants cross over the border into the U.S. illegally they are then given “free,” U.S. taxpayer paid, government transportation by bus or plane to the State of their choice. The illegal aliens are now being distributed throughout the United States by the Biden Administration. They are coming to a city near you. This places a taxpayer paid greatly increased financial burden on the local and State Social Services where they reside. Because the increased standard of living for the illegal alien immigrants is paid for by the legal residents of the states in which they are distributed the standard of living for the local legal U.S. residents is decreased commensurately.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
