Fossil fuels
Editor: Because of the Democrats Green Energy Policy, Biden has announced the end of drilling for oil , and the closing of the remaining coal fired electric generation plants in America. Therefore, imagine if you will, a cartoon depicting a house in any one of the Northern States in the middle of a ten-degree-below zero winter covered in three feet of snow over the roof-mounted solar panels, and with a roof-mounted windmill with icicles hanging from its frozen stationary blades. The caption of the cartoon is, “Democrats Green Energy winter home heating plan for America”. You can bet that they will not be heating their homes with reimagined green energy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.