Editor: It should be illegal to charge an electric vehicle with electricity generated from fossil fuels. Charging an electric vehicle with electricity generated from burning of a fossil fuel such as coal, fuel oil, or natural gas is no different than fueling a gasoline or diesel fueled vehicle directly with the fossil fuel. It should be required that electric vehicles can be charged with electricity generated from only solar panels and windmills. Until then, saving the planet with electric vehicles being charged with electricity generated from burning fossil fuels is a delusion, and a farce!
Bruce Warner
