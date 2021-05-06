Editor: If you want to live your life in relative freedom from Democrat government tyranny and oppression you must adopt the following rules for living :
1. You must live in a state with a Conservative Republican Governor and Republican Legislature.
2. You must live in a state with a “Constitutional Carry Law” which means that there is no law that infringes on the residents Constitutional right to openly bear arms.
3. You must live in a city or town that has a Conservative Republican Mayor and City Council.
If you adopt these three rules for living you will have freedoms that the residents of Democrat controlled states do not have, and never will have.
You will also have freedom from excessive taxation, and oppressive government mandates and shutdowns which achieve no good purpose.
If you now live in a Democrat controlled state move like thousands of other Americans seeking freedom are moving.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Poor Bruce. What a hell of a life he has living in a nation where the people can do away with a tyrannical fool and elect a man who is working diligently to give each of us hope for a better future.
