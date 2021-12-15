Editor: It is always proper to give credit where credit is due therefore we should give credit to the following :
America is now experiencing rampant inflation of our food prices — credit the Socialist Democrats. America is now experiencing rampant inflation of our fuel prices — credit the Socialist Democrats. America is now experiencing shortages in our consumer product supply chain — credit the Socialist Democrats.
America is now experiencing rampant illegal immigration across our borders — credit the Socialist Democrats.
America is now experiencing a rampant crime wave because of no bail or prosecutions — credit the Socialist Democrats. America is now experiencing a systemic destruction of our Beloved Country as we know it — credit the Socialist Democrats. How you vote in future local, state, and federal elections will determine whether you are a part of the problem , or a part of the solution !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.