Editor: Texas is saving America’s Presidential Election from both Voter fraud and Election fraud in deciding the outcome of the Presidential Election by filing a Class-Action lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court. Voter fraud occurs when illegal votes are cast at the ballot box, and Election fraud occurs when illegal activities involve the vote count. Texas and seventeen other states have joined together to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to nullify the elections of four states on the grounds that those four state elections were illegal according to the standards set forth by those four State Constitutions as well as the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case by a six to three majority . If the Texas case prevails in the U.S. Supreme Court then the Legislatures of the four states involved will make the determination of whether to send each State’s Electors to vote Republican or Democrat at the Electoral College. God Bless Texas, and the U.S. Supreme Court ! !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Bruce, amen to that. More and more states are jumping on board. The "Trump Train" is alive and well.
