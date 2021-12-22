Editor: If I were a cartoonist I would draw a cartoon depicting a Democrat Green New Deal electric car fuel station of the future like this: There is a small electric car that has stopped, and is plugged into an electric fuel station pump.
The electric fuel pump has a windmill sticking out of the top of it with the blades not moving , and a solar panel attached to the side of it.
There is a sign over the pump that says “expected fueling time 7 days.” The caption of the cartoon would read, “If the wind don’t blow, you don’t go.”
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
[102 words]
(1) comment
Hi Bruce:
Good humor but hardly realistic. Here is some of the latest on battery technology.
www.saftbatteries.com/media-resources/our-stories/three-battery-technologies-could-power-future
It won't be long before we see 400-500 miles on a single battery charge.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.