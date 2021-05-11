Editor: The 2020 presidential election could be overturned if the Arizona election is overturned by the forensic audit of the election results that will cause a reduction of Arizona’s eleven Electoral votes from Biden’s current total of 306 electoral votes making a new total of 295 for him.
If some of the other contested states then follow Arizona’s lead to have their own forensic audits with the same results as Arizona then Biden’s Electoral vote total could be reduced to below the 270 Electoral votes that are required to be elected President.
Biden would have to lose only 26 more Electoral votes to put him below the required 270.
Georgia has 16 Electoral votes and Wiscinsin has 10 Electoral votes which are a combined total of 26 votes which would put Biden at 269 Electoral votes, and overturn the Presidential election.
Pennsylvania has 20 Electoral votes and Michigan has 16.
Any combination of the contested states totalling a loss of 37 Electoral votes from Biden’s current total of 306 would overturn the 2020 Presidential Election.
Why would anyone be against finding the truth by the forensic audits of the contested states elections?
Let the chips fall where they may!
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
