Editor: I am of the opinion that if you look close enough at Hunter Biden’s ‘paint-by-number’ paintings, which he has for sale from $75,000 to $500,000, you will find the slogan “Made in China”. What a ‘steal’ they are at that price ! Can you imagine what they will be worth someday when Joe is out of office ? Hunter definitely holds the world’s record for any painter, in the history of the world, of raising from abject obscurity to world famous in such a short time based solely on his natural talent .
Will wonders never cease?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
