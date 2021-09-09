Editor: After her husband Barack Obama was elected president of the United States, the first time, Michelle Obama famously said that she was proud of the U.S. of America. I also look forward to, once again, being proud of the United States.
Since Joe Biden became the current resident occupant of the Oval Office I have found very little about the United States government to be proud of. In fact, I can ‘t for the life of me think of a single thing about the U.S. Government under Joe Biden to be proud of. Can you ?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
brucie - You are getting as goofy as that Finrock dame. If you would like to see a list of President Biden's - the man elected by the American people to replace a fool - accomplishments, just ask.
