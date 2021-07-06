Editor: I am an 80-year-old natural born citizen of the United States of America , and an avowed extremist.
First and foremost I am an extremist born-again Christian, next I am an extremist conservative Republican voter, after that I am an extremist proponent of the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, then I am an extremist Patriot who still stands for ‘Old Glory’ and the National Anthem.
Call me crazy if you like, but I am an extreme believer and advocate of all the aforementioned , and always will be ! Extremism is not Terrorism - learn the difference.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
