Editor: In response to the letter to the editor published Dec. 28, titled “Loving An America That Never Existed,” I want to ask the letter writer this question: If the America that I love is not the greatest and best country on the planet to live in then why do 1 million legal immigrants, and 2 million illegal immigrants move to America each year from all other countries on the planet? Can you name another country on the planet that people are flocking to by the millions?
I agree that America is not perfect, but it is way out in front of whatever country is in second place.
The fact that you are still here proves that you must agree. I will be happy to buy you a one-way ticket to whatever country you want to emigrate. Love it or leave it. Vote with your feet. Happy New Year !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.