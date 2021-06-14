Editor: All ballots cast in an election must not be counted to determine the outcome of a credible election. Only the eligible ballots, according to the election laws, can be counted in a fair and honest election. All ineligible ballots must be disqualified during the count before a valid certification of any election can be made. Ineligible ballots are like counterfeit money. When a bank receives a cash deposit and finds that some of the cash is counterfeit the bank separates the real currency from the counterfeit currency, and then reduces the amount of the deposit by the amount of the counterfeit currency to determine the true deposit. Election ballot counts must be handled in the same fashion. Who could be against fair and honest elections which count only the legally eligible ballots?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
