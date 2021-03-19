Editor: Now that Dr. Seuss books have been banned because of cancel-culture claiming that they are racist, the Bible will be the next book to fall victim. They will soon claim that the Bible must be banned because it contains “hate-speech” about homosexuals. This is a “new era” that we have entered into in America since the Democrats have taken over the government. I am eighty years old this year, and I do not recognize the America I grew up in.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.