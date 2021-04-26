Editor: It is flagrantly stupid for anyone to resist being arrested by the Police. Let the Police arrest you , and then let the Court make the determination whether it was a justified arrest or not. That is how our justice is designed to work . When someone resists arrest they are not only resisting the Police’s legal authority to arrest, but they are also resisting the Court’s legal authority to make a determination of your guilt or innocence. If a law were passed that allowed the Police authority to use deadly force each time someone resists arrest there would be a lot fewer cases of suspects being shot while being arrested. Don’t be stupid by resisting arrest.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.