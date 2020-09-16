Joe and Kamala went up The Hill
Joe and Kamala went up Capitol Hill to fetch a pail of power;
Joe fell down and broke his crown, and Kamala came tumbling after.
Joe got up and trotted home as fast as he could scamper;
to Doctor Dame Biden who patched-up his noggin;
with vinegar and the New York Times newspaper.
Then they decided to run for the Presidency of the United States of America !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
