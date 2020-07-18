Editor: Join the millions of us that, when contacted by a political pollster, do not divulge the fact that you support President Trump or that you are going to vote for him in the November Presidential Election.
This action, or inaction, will skew their political polls in favor of Joe Biden being in the lead for the Presidency over President Trump.
The more that the polls have Biden in the lead to win the Presidency the more complacent the Democrat voters will become, and the more likely they will not turn out on Election Day.
This may be a way to offset the fact that the Democrats will lie, cheat, and steal to try to win the election.
Keeping your vote preference a secret from the political pollsters is not a crime.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
This looks like the perfect pace to put in yesterday's' ignorant attack and insult compilation. Imagine our paper having actual discourse on comments posted and none of this trash? Well I can dream, can't I?
“Uh-oh, I better watch out! The “tag-team” of “BigBob and the Twit” got my number 520-850-8851 and they’re all tanked up on “Boone’s Farm” Strawberry Hill! It’s hard to tell who’s giving and who’s taking? This will be funny to watch? Deaton”
“Uhh, rovR** (who is rovR**?) /BigBob, while bragging about your time in the jungle in "The Nam" you forgot the part about your "shrapnel", that's important to your "tale"? Deaton”
“Yo, Twit, who are you “empathizing” with today? What are you “objectifying” this week? Also who is the “us” in this statement“, (sic) “It is also why those of us with the ability to weigh actual facts”? Just who are these “actual fact weighing folks” you include yourself among? When do you and your pals “weigh” these “facts”? How much does an average “fact” weigh? Are there any “facts” that aren’t actual? Inquiring minds want to know? #re-elect45! #8644 Deaton”
“Not related to the article. Ban garbage like this as it serves no purpose.”
“Thanks rovR** (who is rovR**?), for the re-post, it was a slow day yesterday and it looks like today will be much the same, sorry. Oh, the President has ordered all US Flags to be displayed at “half mast” (sic) on all Federal and military facilities, in honor of Rep. John Lewis the Civil Rights Legend? It’s also suggested that all US Flags be flown at half mast (sic). Do you hate the President so much that you’re going to defy this small request? With you being such “hater”, just wondering? smooch Deaton”
Will you look at that? What I see is a call for supporters of the impeached guy squatting in our White House to 1) Lie and 2) admit they are ashamed of whom they support. The
lying comes naturally and the shame - it's about time.
