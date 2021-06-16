Editor: The last lyrics of our National Anthem are, “the land of the free, and home of the brave.”
The Republican-controlled legislature of our great State of Arizona is definitely “the home of the brave” because they are the first of the state legislatures brave enough to ensure that America remains “the land of the free” by auditing the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election to verify the results.
If fraudulent elections are allowed to stand, without objection, there will never be another fair and honest election ever again in the future.
Your vote will be an exercise in futility just as it is in all third world countries. My hope is that other state legislatures will now follow Arizona’s lead, and audit their own state election results to verify the true outcome of their 2020 Presidential Election.
Why would anyone be afraid of the truth? Only those who are dishonest are afraid of the truth.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
No one is “afraid” of the outcome of this sham called an audit. All that it has accomplished is invalidating every ballot cast in Maricopa County and causing the county to spend millions to replace voting machines because of tampering by uncertified fools and when finally completed this joke will make no difference in the outcome of the 2020 election that saw Joe Biden being elected by the American people to give each of us hope for a better nation and to replace a twice-impeached, lying, crook who spent four years following orders from Vladimir Putin.
As this coocoo for Coca Puffs joke moves on they are now looking at ballots in search of “photocopied ballots” – another of the stupid conspiracy garbage these morons have come up with, and “examining fibers” with no explanation what “fibers” they are looking for this time.
So far the sham company, Cyber Ninjas, with no expertise in auditing elections, has a great track record of chasing conspiracy shadows that led nowhere. The first was the twice-impeached idiots conspiracy theory about “watermarks” that would be revealed under UV light – nope, nothing showed up. Next was examining “folds” in the ballot to show they had been…folded? That also led nowhere. And the funniest of all was examining ballots in search of “40,000 ballots from China that were flown to Phoenix by a North Korean plane and ‘slipped into the box.” Yeah, that one also proved to be just more stupid crap.
What we have learned so far is that this is just another grift that has led to millions of dollars being donated by fools to line the pockets of some of our nation’s greatest con artists – Republicans.
The end result is nothing that comes from these clowns will mean anything because of the lack of security, black ink pens being found on tables with ballots on them, and just overall ignorance on the part of the uncertified fools allowed to handle the ballots, machines and other materials.
If this farce had been released as a movie it would have flopped because it is such a ridiculous premise as to be totally unbelievable, unless presented as a comedy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.