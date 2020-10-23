Editor: There was an old Democrat woman who lived in a shoe.
She had so many fatherless children she didn’t know what to do.
President Trump was elected and gave her a $2,000 per child tax-credit;
For each child who lived with her in the shoe.
She received so much child tax-credit money she didn’t know what to do.
Until Joe Biden said that, if elected , he would repeal President Trump’s tax plan
So she decided to vote for President Trump, this time, to Make America Great Again.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.