Editor: In a growing number of cities in the country a person is denied entrance into a restaurant unless he or she has proof that they are fully vaccinated. The big question is: If the vaccine really works what does a restaurant full of vaccinated people have to fear from unvaccinated people being allowed in? Why are the unvaccinated people perceived as a threat to the vaccinated people if the vaccine really works ?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.