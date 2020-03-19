Editor: The great toilet paper panic of 2020 in the United States of America was caused by an infectious virus originating in China and spreading world-wide. The first knee-jerk reaction by the American public was to rush out to the grocery stores, in a panic, and purchase all of the toilet paper they could get their hands on. People are hoarding as much toilet paper as they could carry home with them. This situation caused a great shortage of toilet paper in stores all over the nation. Some people have way more toilet paper than they can use in an entire year while others have very little toilet paper or worse yet - none. To prevent this calamity from ever happening again in America I propose the following solution : The United States Government now has what is called ‘The Strategic Oil Reserve’ which is a stock-pile millions of barrels of crude oil for use in case of a national emergency. I propose that the United States Government develop what could be called ‘The Strategic Toilet Paper Reserve’ whereby huge stock-piles of toilet paper would be held in reserve in a national emergency to be distributed evenly and fairly, as needed , in just such a time as we are living in today.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
I take it that Bruce is one of the unfortunate ones having none.
