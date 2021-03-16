Editor: The Supreme Court of the United States has been spayed and neutered by intimidation from the Democrats now in power. The SCOTUS has refused to take up any election cases brought before it concerning the legitimacy of the recent Presidential election because they fear the Democrat’s threat to pack the Supreme Court. Everyone who is not deaf, dumb. blind and stupid knows that the Presidential election was won by President Trump, but was subsequently stolen by nefarious means during the counting of the ballots. The SCOTUS is appeasing the Democrats in power by not taking-up the election cases otherwise why would they not take up the election cases to determine, once and for all, whether the Presidential election was stolen, or not, after fairly hearing the evidence from both sides ? Are they afraid of finding the truth ? The Supreme Court of the United States is derelict in it’s duty to the Constitution and Country. They should be ashamed of themselves.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
