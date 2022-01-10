Editor: I will give two-to-one odds to anyone who wants to bet against the Republican Party winning back majority control of both the U.S. House and Senate as the result of the mid-term election in November of this year.
The only caveat is that all bets are off if the Dominion voting machines are allowed and used for the election.
Caveat emptor: In the case of Dominion ‘selection’ machines , “Let the voter beware.”
Bruce Warner
Lake Havsau City
Happy New Year, Bruce! I look forward to your enlightening messages throughout 2022.
