Editor: When a criminal commits a crime using a gun the media improperly calls it an act of “gun violence” to achieve the false perception that guns are violent in the reader's mind.
When a criminal uses a hammer or an ax to kill someone the media does not call it “hammer violence” or “ax violence”. Guns, hammers and axes are not violent, but rather those who commit crimes using them as weapons are guilty of “criminal violence.” Don't be ignorant and fall for the anti-gun media using their propaganda to influence a false perception about guns in your mind. There is no such thing as “gun violence” only “criminal violence”.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Don't be misled by fools who do not understand gun violence. It exists and needs to addressed on a national level.
