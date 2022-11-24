Editor: Katie Hobbs is not the governor of the State of Arizona until she is sworn in.
That has not yet happened, and may not ever happen, because the Maricopa County election has not yet been certified. The Kari Lake campaign has filed a lawsuit petitioning the Court to set aside the Maricopa County election, and declare it null and void citing the many irregularities in the county’s 2022 election process.
