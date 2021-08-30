Editor: The name of our U.S. Ship of State, with Captain Biden at the helm, is the U.S.S. Chaos. The definition of chaos is behavior so unpredictable or erratic as to appear random or without reason. There is an old saying that states “ A rising tide raises all ships”, but there is also another old saying that states “A leaking ship sinks to the bottom.” The U.S.S. Chaos is a leaking ship on its way to sinking to the bottom. The leaks in the U.S.S. Chaos include, but are not limited to chaos at the southern border, chaos in the economy with run-a-way inflation, chaos in our foreign policy ie. Afghanistan and China, chaos in our public schools teaching CRT and Socialism, chaos in our public health system dealing with coronavirus, chaos in the Congress passing massive out-of-control Marxist New Green Deal spending bills which will drive-up our National Debt to over 32 Trillion dollars. There is an old saying that states” You cannot spend your way to prosperity, but you can spend your way into bankruptcy.” When the U,S.S. Chaos sinks it will take everyone to the bottom with it.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
