Editor: The ultimate goal of the cancel-culture movement is to cancel, or otherwise nullify, the United States Constitution so that a new socialist government and socialist economic system can be installed to replace our existing Constitutional Government and capitalist economic system. The cancel-culture plan to accomplish their ultimate goal is to ‘pack’ the Supreme Court from the current nine justices to thirteen or more justices of which the majority would then be liberal leftist justices. The liberal leftist justices believe that the U.S. Constitution should be an evolving document which can be changed to keep pace with the changing times. The Supreme Court is charged with interpreting the Constitution to mean what they want it to mean by their majority decision. With a majority of liberal leftist justices on the ‘packed’ Supreme Court they will be able to fundamentally interpret the Constitution out of existence. The Democrats promise of a “fundamentally transformed” America coming in your future !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
