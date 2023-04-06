Editor: After President Donald Trump is arraigned in the “kangaroo court” of New York to face the “Trumped-up” indictment against him I hope that the district attorney who brought the phony charges against him takes President Trump into custody and incarcerates him in jail without bail.
That subversive act of perversion of U.S. Constitutional Law will forever identify, define, and label the Democrat party administration for who they really are : a third world, banana republic, Marxist gestapo dictatorship.
