Editor: I predict that the Republican Party will win back majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and the U.S. Senate as a result of the November 2022 mid-term elections. I then predict that one of the first legislative bills to be taken up by the new U.S. Congress, in January of 2023, will be the impeachment of the current occupant of the Oval Office. The Articles of Impeachment cited will remind everyone of an old song title : “How Do I Love Thee? Let Me Count the Ways.” We need only to replace the word “Love” with “Impeach.” The Oath of Office of the President of the United States :
“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States , and I will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Mr. Warner is a wizard at predictions. How does he do it? It's like the man has a crystal ball into the future. I'd like to know what team Bruce favors in the Georgia vs Alabama football game before I wager ten bucks. I suppose if he told people that would be like cheating.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.